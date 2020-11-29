Man faces drug, fleeing charges after crashing to deputy’s car

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A call about a suspicious person Friday now has a Baxter County man facing a multitude of charges.
John Leroy Lewis, 54, of Jordan was arrested after Baxter County deputies say he ran into a deputy’s patrol car with a motorcycle. Lewis had been sought on failure to appear warrants, authorities said.
According to a media release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, deputies went to the Jordan community Friday after getting the call on Edgehill Lane.
Deputies saw a man, believed to be Lewis, on a motorcycle in the area.
“Deputy (Craig) Kocka attempted to make contact with Lewis, but Lewis abruptly accelerated away on his motorcycle in the direction of Deputy (Sebastian) Dennis’ patrol car. Lewis on his motorcycle ran into the front of Deputy Dennis’ patrol car, resulting in an injury accident,” Montgomery said.
Lewis was taken to a Mountain Home hospital due to his injuries.
Deputy Dennis was not injured.
Authorities said they found drug paraphernalia on Lewis when he was arrested.
Lewis was arrested on suspicion of fleeing by vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia in the case.
