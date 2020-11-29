MFD: 2 children, 1 adult dead after house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man, a young girl and another child died in a fire that broke out early this morning in the Nutbush neighborhood in northeast Memphis.
Investigators from the Memphis Fire Department and the Memphis Police Department remained on the scene for several hours Sunday in the Nutbush neighborhood.
They were trying to figure out what caused a fire that claimed three lives.
At the scene for much of Sunday authorities closed off an entire block.
A Memphis Fire Department spokesman says a fire was reported just around 6:40 Sunday morning at a house on Bayliss Avenue.
The spokesman says an adult man and a young girl died at the scene.
A young boy was rushed to LeBonheur Children’s hospital in critical condition but Memphis Police say the child did not survive.
Homicide investigators also showed up on the scene but authorities have not announced a cause of the fire saying it remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.