One dead, five injured in White County crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was killed and five others were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 36 in White County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Clark Vandon, 59, of Rose Bud died in the crash, which happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on Highway 36 west of Highway 320.
ASP said in a preliminary fatal crash summary that a 2004 GMC Yukon, going east on Highway 36, crossed over the center line and struck a 2016 Nissan Rogue, driven by Vandon, going west.
From there, the Nissan Rogue left the road while the Yukon overturned, ASP said.
The driver of the Yukon, along with three passengers in the Yukon and a passenger in the Nissan Rogue, were taken to area hospitals, ASP said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.