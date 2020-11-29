Region 8 Storm Team named Grand Marshals for Jonesboro Christmas Parade

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 Storm Team were honored Sunday for their work during the March 28 tornado, when the Jonesboro Jaycees named the team the Grand Marshals for this year’s Jonesboro Christmas Parade.
According to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Jaycees, the team - Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, Meteorologist Bryan McCormick, Meteorologist Zach Holder and Digital Meteorologist/Reporter Aaron Castleberry - were the theme of this year’s parade, “Heroes of 2020.”
“Ryan Vaughan, through years of experience and knowledge, held fast to their belief in the severity of the storm. Through their urging of citizens to remain in their safe spaces, and their diligence to the last minute, many lives were saved,” the post noted. “We are grateful for the coverage they provide at all times.”
The parade will be Dec. 3 at Christmas at the Park.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.