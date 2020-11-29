Santa’s North Pole opens with a few COVID-19 friendly adjustments

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Santa’s North Pole has opened in Jonesboro in time for Christmas.
This is the sixth year Santa Claus has opened up his home to Jonesboro, but this year is different because of the pandemic.
Since it’s an indoor walkthrough, you’ll need to make a reservation online.
Masks are required for adults, social distancing is enforced, and several sanitation stations are located throughout the area.
Bailey Dunn has been working at the North Pole since it opened six years ago. She says they’ve completely restructured the exhibit to ensure safety for guests.
“We’ve just tried to do our best to make it isolated so that there’s not too much- there’s better social distancing. There’s not as much contact between people,” said Dunn. “And our Santa pictures are separate this year, which is something completely new for us.”
To find out more information about COVID-19 precautions taken at the North Pole or how to make an online reservation, click here.
