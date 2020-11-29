Small Business Saturday more important than ever because of pandemic

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people were in and out of the shops of downtown Paragould all day Saturday.
Several customers and owners had the same idea- it’s important to shop locally year-round, not just on Small Business Saturday.
MJ’s Southern Chic is a brand new business that opened in February.
Store owner Jane Alexander says that opening a new store is hard enough, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in the works.
“We had a good first month. When March hit, so did COVID, you know, and it just runs through your mind- do you just pack up and go home? Do you try to survive it?” said Alexander.
Alexander says that they’ve steadily grown. She says they know that business would be better if it weren’t for the pandemic, but they’re doing the best that they can.
Brai and Co. store owner Brandy Otto says that running a business is hard enough, she’s also a teacher that balances the workload, but the pandemic has made things even more challenging.
She says that when you shop locally, it not only helps business owners and employees, it helps the community.
“It’s been difficult. But I am a true believer in that anything worth having is going to be difficult anyway because if it wouldn’t, everybody would be doing it,” said Otto.
Locally, Anna Anderson says that she’d rather shop at mom and pop shops than the big brand-name stores.
“To me, it’s better quality, and you get to meet the shop owners. A lot of them are so friendly. And you just get that fun friendly feel,” said Anderson.
