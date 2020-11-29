Total active cases drop, new record for hospitalizations as new COVID-19 numbers released

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of total active cases dropped by nearly 60 Sunday as Arkansas saw a record in hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 virus, state health officials said.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 156,247 total cases as of Sunday, up 1,221 from Saturday’s numbers.
The state had 16,884 total active cases, down 58 from Saturday, while 1,030 people remain hospitalized due to the virus.
The hospitalization numbers were up 20 from Saturday, while 21 additional deaths were reported.
Of the 21 deaths, 11 were in Region 8. Two deaths each were reported in Baxter, Clay, Poinsett and Stone counties, while one death each was reported in Cleburne, Craighead and Sharp counties.
State health officials said 185 people were on ventilators, while nearly 370,000 PCR and antigen tests have been done this month.
Craighead County was fifth in the state in new cases, with 61.
Pulaski County was first with 198, followed by Washington County with 90. Benton County was third with 80 cases, while Saline County was fourth with 73 cases.
Officials also noted that 136,872 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet that work continues in fighting the virus.
“We have 1,221 new COVID-19 cases with a plus 20 in hospitalizations and 21 new deaths. I think about the loss to so many families and the stress on our health care workers,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We have a lot of work to do between now and Christmas.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.