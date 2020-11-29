Virtual public involvement highway hearing slated

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State highway officials are asking for your help as they plan to start work on a series of road construction projects throughout Mississippi County.
A virtual public involvement highway meeting will be held, starting Dec. 1, for people to give their ideas on the plan to replace bridges and box structures along Highways 77, 140, 158 and 181 in Mississippi County.
People can visit the ArDOT meeting website to learn more about the project.
Officials will be taking comments on the project until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.