Active coronavirus cases nearing 36,000 in Tennessee, over 3,000 new cases reported

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,052 new COVID-19 cases Saturday with the addition of 13 virus-related deaths.
The state now has a total of 366,518 cases and nearly 36,000 of those cases are active.
TDH says 4,554 Tennesseans have died from the virus since the pandemic began.
According to data from TDH, Shelby County has the most cases among all the counties in Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 607 new cases across the county but there were no virus-deaths reported in the county within the last 24 hours.
With 3,455 active cases in Shelby County, SCHD says they account for about 7.2% of all cases identified. There has been a total of 47,822 cases countywide.
As the fall surge continues and the holiday season is underway, hospital capacity is spiking. As of Wednesday, November 25 SCHD’s shows acute care utilization at 90% and ICU utilization in the red zone at 92%. Health care officials are worried hospital beds could be full if the county continues to see an increase in cases.
Testing ramped up ahead of the holiday in Shelby County and as of last week, the county’s testing positivity rate was just over 11%. The rate has continued to increase each week since the end of September. New guidelines were put in place for restaurants and gyms in hopes to curb the spread of the virus.
The health department is also investigating COVID-19 clusters where two or more cases have been identified at long-term care facilities in Shelby County. There are 21 facilities currently under investigation -- some of them experiencing more than one cluster.
Both residents and staff have been infected.
