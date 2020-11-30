Arkansas State ready for Sun Belt finale against ULM

Red Wolves Raw: Blake Anderson Monday 11/30 press conference (ULM)
By Matthew Schwartz | November 30, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 1:59 PM
Red Wolves Raw: Nick Paremski Monday 11/30 press conference (ULM)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State suffered their fifth straight loss last weekend at home against South Alabama 38-31.

The Red Wolves now turn their attention to their Sun Belt finale this Saturday against ULM (2:00/ESPN3). This is a rescheduled contest that was originally scheduled for November 14th.

Hear from Blake Anderson, Keith Heckendorf, and Nick Paremski as they reflect back on the game against the Jaguars and what to expect against the Warhawks.

