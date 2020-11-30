Arkansas State ready for Sun Belt finale against ULM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State suffered their fifth straight loss last weekend at home against South Alabama 38-31.
The Red Wolves now turn their attention to their Sun Belt finale this Saturday against ULM (2:00/ESPN3). This is a rescheduled contest that was originally scheduled for November 14th.
Hear from Blake Anderson, Keith Heckendorf, and Nick Paremski as they reflect back on the game against the Jaguars and what to expect against the Warhawks.
