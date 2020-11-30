A Better Region 8: Women Accomplishments

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “You’ve come a long way, baby.”
That was a cigarette maker’s catchphrase just a few decades ago.
At that time, a women-only cigarette was considered a blow for feminism.
However, women wanted more than just a product that would lead to lung cancer.
In more than 200 years of our nation’s history, women have made great strides and have come a tremendously long way.
From getting the right to vote to breaking through glass ceilings and leading major corporations, like General Motors, UPS, and CVS, this year is no exception.
A record number of women from both political parties were elected to Congress.
Not only have we elected our first female vice president, but when President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn in, he will bring with him an all-female senior communications team.
And, it’s not just politics.
This past weekend, women scored another accomplishment.
While there have been several female college football players, Sarah Fuller became the first female player on a Power Five conference team when she suited up for Vanderbilt.
Yes, you’ve come a long way. And you have much further to go.
And while these accomplishments deserve praise, let us not forget the women who have come before them.
Those who fought for women’s rights to vote. The trailblazers.
And let us not forget the women who, in their own ways, have made this not only a better Region 8 but a better world by being great mothers.
Those who have encouraged their daughters, just as their sons, to reach for the stars and to never stop striving for greatness.
