Gas prices tick upward as demand plummets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the past week, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas rose slightly as consumers put the brakes on holiday travel.
According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations, prices rose 1.5 cents/gallon to an average of $1.82.
That is still a penny less than motorists paid a month ago, and 46.3 cents less than last year.
It is significantly less than the national average which rose 1.8 cents to $2.11/gallon.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, pointed to what he called “subdued traffic for Thanksgiving” as a contributing factor in the slight uptick.
“Gas prices have been mostly stable in the last week as gasoline demand plummeted to the lowest since spring as Americans stayed closer to home,” he said in a Monday news release.
De Haan said that we might see “additional upward pressure in the weeks ahead,” with oil prices remaining around $45 per barrel. But he does not expect it to be “earth shattering.”
“We’re likely to remain in somewhat of a limbo until early 2021,” he said. “Or vaccines begin to see widespread distribution and Americans slowly start venturing back to their normal lifestyle—if they ever do.”
