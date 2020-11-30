Governor: “Hospitalizations will continue to strain our health care system”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Another day for record hospitalizations in Arkansas with 1,063 hospitalized, up 33 from Sunday.
Those on ventilators also increased by 16 to 201.
The state reports 1,112 new cases 86 of those from Craighead County, second in the state for new cases behind Pulaski County at 153..
Deaths also went up by 32, making the state’s death total 2,502.
Testing continues with 9,669 PCR tests and 531 antigen test.
“Today’s increase in hospitalizations will continue to strain our health care system. Our frontline workers need our help as we head into the winter months of this pandemic. Today, I received briefings from FDA Director Hahn; Dr. Fauci and Sec. Azar on the vaccine distribution plans as well as what is needed to meet the pressure on our health care system,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.
