Highland School District returns to in-person learning

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Many schools have returned to class after Thanksgiving Break. Some are still meeting virtually; others are still in-person.
For the Highland School District, they returned to in-person Monday after going all virtual on November 13.
When Highland went virtual in mid-November, it wasn’t due to COVID cases among students. It was actually due to the shortage of staff members.
Superintendent Don Sharp says the district is in much better shape now than they were two weeks ago.
As of Monday night, Highland has four active cases in the school system, including three among staff members.
Supt. Sharp says while there weren’t many cases among the faculty members, it was enough for the school to take the necessary precautions.
“We had just run out of adults,” Supt. Sharp said. “We didn’t have enough staff and enough substitutes to fill all of our positions. We feel like we’re in a lot better shape now, we just hope it continues.”
Supt. Sharp says the district used that time when the schools went virtual to clean each facility deeply.
The district had used some of their CARES Act funding to purchase what’s known as a micro ban spray, designed to keep surfaces protected for up to 90 days.
When it comes to returning to school after Thanksgiving, Supt. Sharp says he is concerned, mentioning the uncertainty of COVID cases after the big holiday. He says he’s just concerned about the safety of the students and staff and will do what is necessary to protect them.
