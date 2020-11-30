Hospitalizations put strain on Jonesboro hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Medical Center says they are seeing “levels not seen since the pandemic began.”
In an email to Region 8 News St. Bernards, Media Relations Manager Mitchell Nail says, “...increasing regional hospitalization numbers have strained our overall capacity. COVID-positive patients require isolated care and staffing, and we have employed previously unused space and resources to accommodate the increase.”
Statewide hospitalizations reached a record in Arkansas Monday with 1,063 hospitalized.
St. Bernards asks patients who don’t need emergency care to use other options, including primary care and urgent care services, before going to the emergency room.
“St. Bernards stands ready to provide care to any person who needs it, but COVID-19 has created challenges we have not encountered before,” Nail added.
In a statement from NEA Baptist Director of Marketing Ty Jones, the hospital census “remains steady.”
