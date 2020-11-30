Hospitalizations put strain on Jonesboro hospital

“At this time, our census remains steady. We have not experienced a surge in hospitalizations, but we’ve seen an upward trend in the positivity rate for inpatients and outpatient testing. If Thanksgiving activities served as a spreading event, we more than likely will start to see that in the coming weeks translate to an even higher positivity rate and possibly increased hospitalizations. Our leadership monitors the census daily, and our staff remains ready if there is a need to activate our surge plan.”

NEA Baptist Director of Marketing Ty Jones