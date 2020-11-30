Krystal coming to Caraway Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Krystal, along with its pups, chiks, and chili cheese fries, is returning to Jonesboro.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Monday, Nov. 30, the restaurant would be located at the old Backyard Burger site, 2229 S. Caraway.
The drive-thru will be demolished and replaced with what Haag Brown calls a “new, state-of-the-art Krystal restaurant.”
The Jonesboro location will be Krystal’s second restaurant in Arkansas, in addition to its West Memphis store. The previous Jonesboro location closed in 2002.
No word on when the restaurant will open.
When it was announced in September 2019 that Krystal would return to town, it was hoped the new store would open this year.
Region 8 News will update this story when more details become available.
