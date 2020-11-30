Man arrested after gun and pipe found in traffic stop

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man is behind bars after police found a gun and a broken glass pipe in a vehicle he was riding in, police say
Kyle Johnson, 33, of Brookland, was a passenger in a vehicle with no trailer brake lights or license plate on Highway 49 after police stopped him along with the driver on Nov. 29.
Both Johnson and the driver were on felony probation.
After searching the vehicle, police found a concealed .380 Rock Island Armory pistol hidden behind the console and a broken glass pipe with white residue behind the glove compartment.
A probable cause affidavit says that after Johnson was read his Miranda rights, he admitted to possession of both items.
Kyle Johnson faces charges for possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson is being held in the Craighead County Jail on a $35,000 bond and will be back in court on Jan. 22.
