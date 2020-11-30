NEAHS discusses gifting puppies and kittens before the holiday season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As families finish checking their Christmas lists, many may consider gifting a puppy or kitten for Christmas. Northeast Arkansas Humane Society suggests weighing your options.
Pets bring laughter and fun but also a large financial burden. NEAHS wants animals to go to a loving home but wants families to consider every aspect before adopting.
There’s housing, vaccinations, monthly flea, tick, and heartworm control, food, leashes, a fence, and of course, kitty litter.
“It could run you $100 a month just taking care of a dog,” executive director Hillary Starnes said.
A dog can age anywhere from 5-18 years and vet bills can appear out of nowhere.
“We don’t want to see them back in two weeks. We’ll obviously take them but it takes up from the first week to almost three months for an animal to adjust,” he said. “You’ve got to give it time, the patience.”
For those who rent apartments or houses, pet fees could be tacked onto your lease agreement.
NEAHS said they’ve had animals returned for this reason specifically.
It’s all something to consider before gifting a pet this holiday season.
