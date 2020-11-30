Nov. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Nov. 30, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Overnight lows dropped into the 30s as the winds increased.
We stay dry for a few days, but more showers will move in Wednesday night into Thursday.
Next weekend looks dry, but cool.
News Headlines
REMINDER: Today is the last day for voters in several Region 8 counties to cast their early ballots in tomorrow’s runoff elections.
With the state of Arkansas setting a new record in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, Santa’s arrival to Northeast Arkansas came with a few minor adjustments.
Motorcyclists from around the area hit the roads this past weekend to help abused and neglected kids.
