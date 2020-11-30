Police chief resigning at end of year

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - After 20 years as a law enforcement officer, Trumann Police Chief Chadwick Henson said Monday he is stepping down.
His last day will be Thursday, Dec. 31.
Henson did not say where he would be going other than to say he would be “moving on to another chapter in my life” working in the private sector.
“It’s just too good of an opportunity for me to pass up,” he said.
Henson said his time as a police officer was the “best job in the world” and he was humbled by those who have donned body armor and served their communities “for little pay and fanfare.”
“Although I am a chief executive officer bound to an office chair, I felt that I was part of a team making a small difference and I tried to carry some of their load,” Henson stated. “The men and women in this police department treated me with the greatest respect and allowed me to be a part of this team. I will leave a piece of my soul with the men and woman of the Trumann Police Department.”
He concluded by thanking the citizens for allowing him to serve all these years.
