Salvation Army offering shelter from the cold

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army in Jonesboro announced Monday it would open its doors to people seeking shelter from the cold weather.
With temperatures expected to fall to 32 degrees or lower, the charity said it will open its 800 Cate Ave. location as a warming center from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“The Salvation Army is committed to serving the needs of the community 365 days a year,” said Major Jim Lawrence. “During the fall and winter months, we will provide comfort in the form of a place to stay warm as well as provide a cup water or coffee to those who need shelter from the cold.”
He added the primary concern of the Salvation Army is the “health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone entering will be required to wear a mask. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
While the shelter is not currently accepting food or clothing donations due to the coronavirus, the following donations are appreciated:
- Bottled Water
- Pre-packaged, individually wrapped snacks
- Blankets
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Towels
- Travel-size hygiene products
For more information, call 870-932-3785.
