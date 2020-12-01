Arvest Foundation donates $10,000 to help keep A-State students enrolled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Foundation received a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation to help raise funding for the Student Emergency Fund.
The A-State Student Philanthropy Council will use the gift as a 1:1 match to help students involved in a financial crisis stay enrolled at Arkansas State University.
“Our university has graduated many successful alumni who work for Arvest, so we are proud of their success, and we appreciate the foundation’s continued support of our institution,” Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said.
“Students’ college years are among their most enjoyable, but they can also be among the most challenging,” said Kevin Hufstedler, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Northeast Arkansas and an alumnus of A-State. “As a community partner in education, we want to invest in these students in every way so they will have an enjoyable and productive college experience, graduate, and go on to succeed in their careers.”
