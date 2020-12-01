Dec. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Dec. 1, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Overnight temperatures fell into the mid 20s, making it one of the coldest mornings of the season.
The wind will not be as much an issue, however, as high pressure settles into Region 8.
Afternoon highs near 50°F run a bit cooler than the December average.
Up to a quarter-inch of rainfall is expected from our next disturbance Wednesday night through Thursday.
Some snowflakes might even mix with the rain.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
When it comes to being in compliance, the ABC says area restaurants and bars get a passing grade. But it’s at night they say the trouble begins.
With 90 percent of ICU beds filled with COVID-19 patients, the Arkansas Secretary of Health warned lawmakers Monday we are about to enter a “surge upon surge.”
Two people died Monday when their small plane crashed in Northeast Arkansas.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.