1 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 70-year-old woman died, and two others suffered serious injuries Monday when their car overturned.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:08 p.m. on Highway 153, two miles west of Peach Orchard in Dunklin County.
Patricia S. Harden, 45, of Portageville was eastbound when her 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
She and one of her passengers, 51-year-old Glen A. Harden of Portageville, were flown to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., with serious injuries.
Another passenger, 70-year-old Shirley A Logan of Caruthersville, was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell at 2:20 p.m.
According to the crash report, none of them was wearing a seat belt.
