Dec. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Dec. 2, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Dry weather holds for most of today despite cloud cover rolling into Region 8.
Our next weather system looks to drop a quarter-inch of rainfall late tonight into Thursday.
A few pockets of sleet and snow may mix with the rain but no accumulation is expected, as temperatures remain well above the freezing mark.
An upper disturbance following this system may spit out a few snow flurries on Friday before sunshine returns this weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Osceola High School allows students to make up any work that they may have missed or performed poorly on.
The 22nd annual Light Up A Life ceremony was held in Jonesboro Tuesday by St. Bernards Healthcare.
There was a full agenda for city council officials Tuesday, but it all happened virtually as the doors were closed to the general public due to the COVID-19 emergency.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has activated a Silver Alert for Gene Richie Peterson.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
