Man accused of rape of a minor

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces three rape charges after a girl under 14 years old told Paragould police about three sexual acts.
Court documents say Aaron Gottfried, 29, reportedly committed the first sexual act the summer before the girl’s sixth-grade year. The last act reportedly happened in November 2020.
Investigators say all of the alleged assaults occurred within the Paragould city limits.
Gottfried is in the Greene County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
