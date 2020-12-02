Man found shot, suspect in custody

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 12:03 AM

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are interviewing a person suspected in the shooting death of a Searcy man.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Country Meadows Apartments in the 900-block of Holmes Road.

When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Chief Steve Hernandez.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

A suspect is in custody and being questioned by detectives.

Hernandez did not identify the victim or the suspect, saying that not all family members had been notified.

