Man found shot, suspect in custody

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are interviewing a person suspected in the shooting death of a Searcy man.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Country Meadows Apartments in the 900-block of Holmes Road.
When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Chief Steve Hernandez.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
A suspect is in custody and being questioned by detectives.
Hernandez did not identify the victim or the suspect, saying that not all family members had been notified.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and update as details become available.
