Poplar Bluff man charged with murder; 2nd person of interest wanted, considered armed and dangerous

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One man was arrested and a second man is considered a person of interest in a deadly shooting.
Christopher “Jantzen” Gilmore, of Poplar Bluff, will be charged with murder, assault, armed criminal action, robbery and burglary, pending filing.
Police are searching for Stacy Gipson, of Poplar Bluff, a second person of interest, who should be considered armed and dangerous.
On December 1, around 10:32 p.m., Poplar Bluff police responded to a home in the 100 block of Begley Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they say they found Kevin Sanders, of Poplar Bluff, and Adriana Lundy, of Poplar Bluff, with bullet wounds.
Both Sanders and Lundy were taken to an area health care facility, where Sanders later died.
Lundy’s injuries are serious, but not life threatening.
During the investigation, two persons of interest were developed.
Gilmore and Gipson were sought in connection with the incident.
Gilmore was later found and taken into custody.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department is currently looking for Gipson.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.