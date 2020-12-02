Ritter Communications unveils $8 million tech center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ritter Communications announced the opening of a new $8 million data technology center, and the announcement drew praise from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
According to a media release, the technology center is the first service provider-grade data center to serve northeast Arkansas and the businesses in the area.
The multi-user data and storage technology center is the only one of its kind in the area.
Work on the center started in 2019, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, crews completed the project on schedule.
“The new Ritter Communications Data Technology Center is a significant new contributor to economic development in Northeast Arkansas and the region,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “This world-class facility better serves Northeast Arkansas businesses as it provides them a top-tier data center option that is closer than Little Rock or St. Louis. I congratulate Ritter Communications for continuing to bring technology innovations and infrastructure to Arkansas.”
The 8,544 square-foot facility brings data security and privacy certifications, providing business customers the chance to store data and IT infrastructure in an off-site, highly secure location.
“At the Ritter Communications Data Technology Center, we operate in accordance with strict privacy and security guidelines. Customer data protection is a top priority, no matter what,” Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse said.
To learn more about the new center, you can visit the Ritter Communications Data Technology Center webpage at www.ritterbusiness.com.
