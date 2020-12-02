Shelter full due to rise in domestic violence around the holiday season

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The holidays are a happy time for most but extra time at home with family and extra stress that comes from the season can lead to abuse and domestic violence.
Unfortunately, with the holiday season, we see an increase in domestic violence. That leaves shelters packed.
Right now, the Second Chance Shelter in Wynne has a full house.
Their numbers have fluctuated since opening in February.
Executive Director Phobe Curtis says they have seen more people showing an interest in the shelter and hotline calls.
“Violence really doesn’t know vacation per se,” Curtis said. “There are certain triggers during the holidays: finances, you may be home more with your abuser, drinking, drug use is more prevalent.”
Curtis said even though there’s an increase during the holidays, abuse can happen at any time.
If you are ever in a bad situation, their hotline is available 24/7 at 870-587-8044.
If they cannot immediately give you the resources you need, they will find alternative options.
Curtis also recommends setting up a code word with a friend or family member. In an emergency, you can use that code word to let that person know you need help.
Curtis believes that contacting local law enforcement is also a good route. In her experience, officers are always responsive and ready to help.
Being a nonprofit, they are always looking for donations. With the holidays coming up, children at the shelter need toys. They are also in need of donations for presents for the women they serve.
Curtis says that everyone deserves something special during the holidays. Some of the people at the shelter may have never received a present before, and they hope to make them feel loved.
You can drop off those donations at the Second Chance Thrift Store, 1502 Falls Blvd N in Wynne.
To find out more about resources or how to donate to the Second Chance Shelter, click here.
