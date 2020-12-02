St. Jude Memphis Marathon week is here! Here’s how to get the most out of the virtual experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first weekend of December marks the annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon. Traditionally, runners fill the streets of downtown Memphis each year, but this year is a little different.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to reimagine the 2020 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend, creating a virtual experience for the marathon’s 15,000 participants.
Race week is packed full of virtual events, from the mosaic reveal to the annual pasta party. Here are all the events during race week.
There’s even a virtual experience tool kit where you can download your runner’s bib and your own start/finish lines to help feel the rush on marathon day.
Before race day, download the Real-Time Remote Racing app to track your time.
Don’t miss the race day start line celebration at 6:55 a.m. Saturday before the race starts at 7. And share your race day on social media with other participants around the world by using #RunforStJude and #StJudeHeroes.
For more information, watch the video below and visit stjude.org/marathon.
