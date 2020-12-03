AR Fresh Start Program raises concerns from landlords

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crowley’s Ridge Development Council has been experiencing issues with landlords agreeing to the rental assistance program to help tenants.
According to CRDC Executive Director Tony Thomas, a couple of grey areas made landlords initially refuse to sign the agreement.
One part of the agreement requires landlords to forgo their late fees and excessive charges related to overdue rent.
Thomas says that he explained to one landlord in Jonesboro that they are only required to do so for as long as the tenant’s rent payment was covered by the Fresh Start Program.
The second grey area that landlords were initially refusing to cooperate with was the prohibition of evictions until Dec. 31, which mirrored the CDC moratorium eviction.
Thomas explained that landlords would still have to abide by the moratorium, whether they participate in the program or not.
“You could either not participate in the program and allow the client without a payment until Dec. 31 or you could participate in the program and receive payment for that client being there until Dec. 31,” he said.
The landlords eventually understood what both parts of the agreements meant; Thomas said that they “came around.”
So far, the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council has helped over 350 tenants get rental assistance.
They are currently waiting to process 750 active applications as they wait for the second disbursement to kick in.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.