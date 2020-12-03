Argument over a ride ends with man accused of battery, rape

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is in jail after police say he raped a woman who refused to give him a ride.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday, Dec. 2, to charge Randy P. Noble with one count of rape and third-degree battery.
According to the affidavit, Noble “became physical” during an argument with the victim when she refused to take him somewhere.
After dragging the woman across the floor, Noble reportedly asked the woman if he “pleasured [her] sexually” would she take him.
When the woman refused, police say Noble grabbed the woman then digitally and orally penetrated her.
“[The victim] asked repeatedly for him to stop in which he did not comply,” Detective Kari Varner stated in the court documents.
Once the alleged assault was over, the victim told investigators she changed out of her ripped clothes and took Noble where he wanted to go.
She then went to the police station.
Varner noted in the court documents that the woman had “scratches to her arm and leg.”
Noble is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 cash/surety bond, awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on Jan. 22, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.