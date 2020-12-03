94 Ark. schools in communities with high COVID-19 spread

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the last two weeks, COVID-19 infections have increased in designated school district boundaries within the state.
Arkansas Community Health Improvement reported Thursday, 94 districts had 50 or more new infections per 10,000 district residents over 14 days. That’s up from 88 a week earlier.
Five Northeast Arkansas school districts are located within communities with 100 new infections per 10,000 in the community over the past two weeks.
That is just 1 percent of residents in the district.
Those districts include Brookland, Buffalo Island Central, Corning, Marmaduke and Paragould.
The list of school districts with a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents for Nov. 16 through 30 include (an asterisk denotes a district entered the “red zone” this week):
o Alma
o Alpena
o Armorel
o Atkins
o Barton-Lexa
o Bauxite
o Bearden
o Benton
o Bergman
o Berryville
o Booneville
o Bradford
o Brookland
o Buffalo Island Central
o Camden Fairview*
o Cedar Ridge
o Clarendon
o Cleveland County
o Corning
o Crossett*
o Cutter-Morning Star
o Dardanelle
o Dermott
o Drew Central*
o Earle
o Fayetteville
o Flippin
o Fordyce
o Fort Smith
o Gosnell
o Green Forest
o Greene County Tech
o Gurdon
o Hamburg
o Hampton
o Harmony Grove (Clark, Dallas, and Ouachita Counties)
o Harrisburg*
o Harrison
o Hermitage*
o Hoxie*
o Jackson County
o Jasper
o Jonesboro
o Kirby*
o Lakeside
o Lawrence County
o Magnolia
o Malvern
o Manila
o Marmaduke
o Marvell*
o McGehee
o Mena
o Midland*
o Monticello*
o Mount Ida*
o Mountain Home
o Mt. Vernon/Enola
o Nemo Vista
o Nettleton
o Newport*
o Omaha*
o Ouachita River
o Ozark Mountain
o Ozark*
o Paragould
o Paris
o Piggott
o Poyen*
o Prairie Grove
o Prescott
o Rector
o Riverside
o Riverview
o Russellville
o Salem
o Searcy
o Sheridan
o Sloan-Hendrix
o South Conway County
o South Side*
o Springdale
o Star City*
o Trumann
o Valley Springs
o Valley View
o Viola
o Waldron
o Warren*
o Westside Consolidated
o White County Central
o White Hall
o Wynne
o Yellville-Summit
The following Region 8 schools are among 28 others that have dropped below the red or purple zone this week:
o Bay
o Blytheville
o Cave City
o Cross County
o Highland
o Hillcrest
o Izard County Consolidated
o Mammoth Spring
o Marion
o Marked Tree
o Osceola
o Pocahontas
o Rose Bud
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.