Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Crowley’s Ridge on Friday

ARKANSAS STATE (0-3) vs Crowley’s Ridge College (2-6)
Friday, December 4 • 7:00 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+ • 107.9 KFIN
- The 2020-21 campaign marks the program’s 93rd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,223-1,186 all-time record (.508) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season
- Marquis Eaton (Second Team) and Caleb Fields (Third Team) were named Preseason All-Sun Belt giving A-State two preseason honorees for the first time since 2013-14
- With 13 points at Memphis, Marquis Eaton crossed the 1,000-point plateau becoming the 29th player in program history to score 1,000 or more points. He is one point shy of 28th on the career scoring list (Jabari Myles) and 13 points shy of 27th (Jay Hansen)
- Marquis Eaton is 28 assists shy of entering the top-10 ranks in program history
- Marquis Eaton is set to play in his 100th career game which would make him the 19th player to do so in program history
- The Red Wolves are among 25 Division I teams to have players from 12 or more states and/or countries
- Freshman forward Norchad Omier is the first Nicaraguan-born player on scholarship at any NCAA Division I school to play in a Division I game
- A-State is 49-10 in home openers dating back to the 1961-62 season
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.