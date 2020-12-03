ASL closing lottery claim center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you hit the lottery jackpot, claiming your money will not be as easy as a trip to Little Rock.
The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Thursday its claim center would close immediately following possible COVID-19 exposure.
This is the second time this year the center, located at 124 W. Capitol Ave., has had to temporarily close due to the virus.
While the center is closed, players who win more than $500 will need to follow these steps to claim their prize:
- Sign the back of the winning ticket.
- Print and fill out a claim form that can be found at MyArkansasLottery.com under “Claim Prize.”
- Make a copy of a photo identification card (driver’s license, U.S. passport, passport issued by a foreign government, U.S. Armed Forces I.D., or U.S. Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services I.D.).
- Mail the signed ticket, completed claim form, and copy of the I.D. to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, P.O. Box 3838, Little Rock, AR 72203.
The ASL will mail the player a check.
Prizes of $500 or less can be claimed at lottery retailers.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause,” said Eric Hagler, ASL director. “But the health and well-being of our employees and players is of utmost importance. We hope to re-open as soon as possible.”
