City of Jonesboro makes more adjustments due to COVID

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is continuing to tweak protocols to operations due to the ongoing pandemic.
Because of the fear of continued rising numbers after the Thanksgiving break, the following adjustments have been made to city departments.
Mayor’s office:
Staff is available by phone at 870-932-1052.
Animal Control:
The department is no longer allowing the public in the building to view dogs or tour the facility.
Potential adopters can go to the Jonesboro Animal Control Facebook page and look at the dogs. Those interested in a particular dog should call 870-935-3920 and request an appointment to do a meet and greet. Meet and greets are done outside in the dog play area.
2. Animal Bites are required by law to be reported. Hospitals are now limiting patients in hospitals. If you are bitten and you need medical attention, contact your local caregiver. After treatment, contact Animal Control and an officer will call you and a report will be made.
3. Our Nuisance animal trap program has been stopped for the time being.
4. Animal Control Officers will not be entering private residence(s) at this time.
5. All Animal Control Employees will wear a mask when making contact with citizens, we ask the citizens to also wear a mask when making contact with us.
6. Due to the pandemic, a larger number of dogs being found on streets or needing to be surrendered. Jonesboro Animal Control can only take animals that are found or needing to be surrendered from within city limits.
7. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, court cases and citations may be pushed out for several months.
Engineering:
Engineering staff is available by phone or e-mail and can be scheduled for virtual meetings as needed. Call the office number 870-932-2438 for assistance.
City Attorney:
Limited staff will be on duty daily at the Justice Complex at 410 W. Washington St. Call 870-932-0917 for assistance. If your call goes to voicemail, please leave a message and it will be returned shortly.
Parks and Recreation:
Continues to operate under the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. Decisions regarding youth sports seasons will be made at the appropriate times.
Sanitation:
Continues safety protocols put in place last winter. Holiday-affected routes are currently in place. Check the City website at Jonesboro.org for pick up dates and times. Non-bin trash, which is permitted after special holidays such as Thanksgiving, will no longer be picked up after Monday.
Planning:
Planning is working remotely. Phones and emails are being answered as usual. There is no in-person contact. Someone will always be in the office during business hours. All plans and applications will be left in the planning box in front of collections.
Collections:
The Collections window remains open to those who enter from the parking lot at the 300 S. Church St. entrance. Temperature checks must be done at the door.
Inspections:
Limiting in-person contact when possible. All calls and complaints continue to be answered.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.