Chilly and Breezy Friday Ahead

The rain is long gone but clouds should hang around for most of Friday. In fact, a few flurries may fly as an upper disturbance moves overhead. It won’t feel quite as cold over the next couple days with highs in the low to mid 50s. Another system narrowly misses Region 8 early next week but a couple showers remain possible in our southern counties. A warming trend into the upper 50s extends through the second half of next week with a chance of rain coming next weekend.