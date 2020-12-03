Dec. 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Dec. 3, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
An approaching upper disturbance touched off several showers early this morning.
For our Ozark counties, it will be cold enough at times to support sleet or snow mixing with the rain. No accumulation is expected.
For the rest of us, it’ll be a messy morning and midday commute with temperatures struggling to make it into the low 40s.
About a quarter-inch of rain should fall before drier conditions return tonight into Friday.
We can’t rule out a few snow flurries as this upper system passes overhead tomorrow.
News Headlines
Walnut Ridge braced for the worst financially when the pandemic began, but now they find an interesting trend as the year ends.
A grand jury in Little Rock this week indicted former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday on charges he took more than $1.4 million in county money for personal use.
After months of battling COVID-19, one Region 8 nursing home is now free of the coronavirus.
