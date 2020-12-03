The Edge Coffee House and Eatery closing despite fight to remain open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Edge Coffee House and Eatery announced that the business won’t reopen.
“Brian and I have fought tooth and nail to keep the Edge and our dream alive,” Owner Sarah Nobles said in a Facebook post.
On Thursday, they learned that wasn’t going to be the case.
“We just don’t have the means to keep things going,” Nobles added. “We put our heart and soul into running the Edge and we are heartbroken.”
Back in July, Region 8 News reported the business was directly impacted by an embezzling investigation regarding former County Clerk Jacob Kade Holliday.
The Edge Coffee House and Eatery was forced to close their doors.
The restaurant has been operated by Brian and Sarah Nobles, but Holliday had a lease agreement on the building.
That same month, the community came together at Gamble’s Shop Local Park for Noblefest.
A fundraiser event for the owners of the restaurant.
