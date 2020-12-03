JHS alum Ben Harvey drops 22 pts in Southern Illinois debut

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KAIT) - Another Jonesboro High alum is faring well in college hoops.
Ben Harvey had 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block Wednesday night. His stellar Southern Illinois debut helped the Salukis beat SEMO 87-79 in overtime.
Harvey sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Eastern Illinois. He averaged 10 points per game for the Panthers in 2018-19. He also earned OVC Freshman of the Week honors on February 18th, 2019.
Ben was a part of the famed 2016-2017 Jonesboro Golden Hurricane squad. He had 12 points in the 2017 6A State Championship Game as JHS completed a perfect 32-0 season.
