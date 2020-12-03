Paragould Finance Committee breaks down $23 million budget; council must approve

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For the final time, Mayor Mike Gaskill of Paragould presented next year’s budget to the Finance Committee. Mayor-Elect Josh Agee will operate under this budget.
On Thursday morning, the Finance Committee combed through the budget, line by line.
The total appropriations budget is $23,128,927.47. The operating budget for Paragould is $16,085,763.
Mayor Gaskill and Mayor-Elect Agee were both in the meeting. Gaskill presented the budget, and Agee is on the Finance Committee.
Chairman Mark Rowland said that Agee had input and can make amendments to the budget next year.
“If he has some ideas that aren’t in this budget and he wants to add those, then the new mayor has the ability to do that,” he said. “Bring that before the council, then we would simply amend our budget to accommodate those.”
Budget items include:
- 2.5% pay increase for all employees
- 5 police officer positions/salaries
- 9 police cars
- 3 firefighter positions/salaries
- Capital improvements: 8 Mile Creek Trail
“We feel comfortable as a finance committee to present this budget for 2021 to the full council Monday night for their approval,” he said.
The Paragould City Council has not approved this budget.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. At this meeting, the council members can either accept or deny the budget.
Once approved, it can be viewed by the public. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 870-239-7510.
