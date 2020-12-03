Teacher discusses how break helped all; feared not coming back

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As teachers and students re-entered the classroom this week after being off for Thanksgiving, a fourth-grade teacher speaks about how the break hit the ‘reset button’ for students and teachers.
The classrooms are filled with teaching, learning, and a lot of mask-wearing. Whitney Clements said the break helped many.
“Everyone felt like we needed a break this year. Kids, teachers, principals, everybody felt like we needed a break,” she said.
Clements teaches at the University Heights School of Medical Arts. This year marks her 20th year of teaching.
While she gives out problems for students to solve, this school year presented everyone with questions.
“It’s been a complete challenge, but it’s been a very rewarding challenge at the same time because I’m doing something that’s completely out of my comfort zone teaching virtual kids and face-to-face kids, too,” she said.
The technology was Clements’s biggest challenge to learn.
“I didn’t know before I could push myself to the limit I have pushed. It’s been a good learning experience in a very positive way,” she said.
Thanksgiving break allowed everyone to take a break from the masks but came fear with that well-deserved break.
“It was kind of bittersweet. We were ready for it but at the same time a little nervous,” she said.
She went on to explain; no one is guaranteed to be in the classroom. Leaving abruptly last school year sticks with her.
“We have some kids who have been quarantined and it’s really disappointing when suddenly they’re here one day and not the next,” she said.
She’s built good relationships with this group of kids because of the uncertainty when she’ll see them again.
She has a special message for her students:
“I know this year is hard,” she said. “It’s very challenging and I know everything is new to everybody but you guys can do this. You can do it!”
She happily teaches and says it’s important to hang in there.
“I feel like if you can make it through this year, and make it through a pandemic, and make it through just jumping into virtual teaching, teaching your kids how to adapt to that, you can do anything,” she said.
