Traffic Alert: Serious crash shuts down Highland Drive

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 3, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 1:51 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and rescue crews have been called to a serious crash with entrapment and injuries on Highland Drive.

According to Jeff Presley, E911 director, the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the intersection of Rogers Chapel (Nestle) Road.

Serious injuries have been reported, he said.

Motorists should avoid this area if possible, and expect delays.

