Traffic Alert: Serious crash shuts down Highland Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and rescue crews have been called to a serious crash with entrapment and injuries on Highland Drive.
According to Jeff Presley, E911 director, the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the intersection of Rogers Chapel (Nestle) Road.
Serious injuries have been reported, he said.
Motorists should avoid this area if possible, and expect delays.
