Walnut Ridge sees sales tax revenue increase; works on unexpected projects

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Every community has had to face the challenge of COVID-19. For Walnut Ridge, they braced for the worst financially when the pandemic started, but they found an interesting trend at the end of the year.
The city had planned for a massive decrease due to COVID, but after a 10 percent increase in the sales tax revenue, Mayor Charles Snapp said the city is looking to reward the community.
“I really had no idea we would be in this good of shape when this started,” Mayor Snapp said. “In March, we literally calculated budgetary needs based on a 50 percent reduction in sales tax.”
With unexpected growth, the city will be making improvements. This includes efforts to upgrade roads, apply for a grant for Stewart Park, and even raise the pay of city employees.
Mayor Snapp added this year has been a prosperous one for the city and he’s excited for these improvements to happen.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.