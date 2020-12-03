Ark. to adopt new CDC quarantine guidelines; State sees record for new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose R. Romero updated the public on COVID-19 in Arkansas.
Gov. Hutchinson starts the briefing off by remembering a North Little Rock Police officer who died from COVID-19.
The state will adopt the new guidance by the CDC for quarantine.
Gov. Hutchinson requests beds be allocated from FEMA.
Gov. Hutchinson reports the highest new cases since the pandemic beginning.
The state reports 2,789 new cases.
106 of those cases coming from Craighead County.
Dr. Romero says the new guidelines will be adopted in long-term congregate nursing home facilities.
Dept. of Education Secretary Johnny Key says the new guidelines are good news for schools.
St. Bernards CEO Chris Barber speaking during the COVID-19 briefing.
“Always good when we can shorten quarantine periods,” Barber said.
Sec. Key says they’ve issued guidance for modifying drills at schools.
Gov. Hutchinson responds to a question concerning compliance with COVID-19 measures.
Gov. Hutchinson saying he is focused on the COVID-19 situation in the state.
“Not a time for fear, a time for action. A time for resolve.”, Gov. Hutchinson said.
St. Bernards CEO Chris Barber response on hospital capacity.
Gov. Hutchinson says they are not looking at issuing more bonuses to health care workers.
Gov. Hutchinson says the state is looking at what it can do to reduce gatherings in larger crowds.
