WBU’s Brewer pulls triple duty as student, athlete and hotel manager

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - On the court, Senior Brayden Brewer is a starter for the Williams Baptist basketball team. Off of it, he’s not only a student but a manager of the Hotel Rhea.
The Hotel Rhea is a part of the Williams Works program at Williams Baptist University which helps students get real-world experience without the burden of tuition and fees.
Brewer was picked to be a student manager for the hotel back in July. He balances life as a finance major, an athlete, and an assistant resident director.
How does he balance it all?
“I really just manage my time as best as I can,” Brewer said. “Whether that is setting aside certain times that I just plan on doing homework now and then extra time that I know I’m going to go to the gym and not do anything else and get extra shots in and then, know that maybe at 1:00 I’m going to go to the hotel and do what I need to do there.”
Brewer added he was drawn into the customer service aspect of helping run a hotel, but with COVID-19, his job has looked a bit different.
“At the beginning of the year, I knew I was going to be involved with Hotel Rhea,” Brewer said. “But I also didn’t know the implications that COVID would have on the hotel industry and traveling.”
And it didn’t just affect Hotel Rhea, it also affected basketball season. Many conferences were considering not having a season at all.
“I really didn’t have much idea how this year was going to go,” Brewer said.
The Eagles, after approval from the NAIA, were able to have a season with the majority of the season being played in January and February.
“This has been my favorite year so far,” Brewer said. “I don’t know if that’s because of all the combination of different things I’m doing, but the way it’s turned out so far I’ve been really pleased with it, I just hope we get to play a full season next semester.”
For Brewer and Head Coach Josh Austin, they say it has been a great year despite the uncertainties.
“Brayden is the perfect example of what we want here at Williams,” Coach Austin said. “He’s really stepped in just as a leader and a great upperclassman and he’s the perfect example of leading by example.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.