Wynne Intermediate receives Highly Effective Schools Accreditation

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne Intermediate School announced it’s new Highly Effective Schools Accreditation from Solution Tree this week.
This is based on feedback for the school’s improvement plan and focuses on areas that have the biggest impact on student learning.
Principal Josh Wingo said the process really started with former principal Sandra Hollaway.
Hollaway helped create a leadership team and community council to help make their district a more student-focused environment through surveys from the Marzano Research Team.
Wingo said this was just the next level in continuing the innovation at their school.
The accreditation process helped point out specifically where the school should focus resources to benefit students.
“We’re kind of getting into the more personalization for each individual student. What they need, expectations,” said Wingo. “Where this came in to play really nicely is Solution Tree basically gave us more of a laser-like focus.”
Wingo said keeping up with accreditation is important for districts because it helps ensure everything they are doing is the most effective way to positively impact their students.
“The best thing is, through this process, it allowed us to all get on the same page,” said Wingo. “It allowed us to reevaluate our goals, to make sure they’re achievable and that they’re smart goals and we can actually attain these goals.”
Throughout the process, Wynne Intermediate created four goals to work toward.
Those goals include a collaborative culture with all staff, providing all students the opportunity to master a rigorous curriculum through blended learning, creating a safe and creative student-focused learning environment, and engaging and providing input from stakeholders regarding functionality at the school.
