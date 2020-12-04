Ark. sets back to back records for new COVID cases in 24hrs.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -The state of Arkansas once again set another new record for the number of COVID-19 cases reported.
According to the latest numbers released by the Department of Health, the state saw 2,827 new cases reported Friday.
That’s just one day after the state reported over 2,700 cases, which was a record.
The virus has claimed 31 more lives, raising the death toll to 2,586.
The number of active cases increased by 923, raising the current total to 18,032.
Craighead County ranked fourth on the latest number of new cases, with 146 new cases in the county announced Friday.
Hospitalizations dropped by 31, lowering the number to 1,041.
191 people remain on ventilators.
“Yesterday saw another record day of new cases. We also lost 31 Arkansans yesterday to COVID-19,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “We are at a critical point in combating this virus as we continue to see record numbers of new cases each day. This battle will not be won by the actions of a few; it will take each Arkansan doing our part to win this fight.”
So far, 146,496 people have recovered from the virus.
