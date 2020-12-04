ASU Board: Campuses doing “remarkable job” on pandemic efforts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The ASU Board of Trustees discussed several items in their recent meeting, including a “remarkable job” done on campus pandemic efforts.
According to a news release, System President Chuck Welch said the Arkansas State University System campuses are doing all they can to handle the safety challenges COVID-19 has thrown their way.
“We had a couple of spikes in September, but other than that, our number of active cases has been relatively low,” Welch said. “Multiple studies show there have been benefits to being in the classroom. It’s external activities, and community spread that we don’t have control over. But we aren’t going to let our guard down.”
A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said 2,900 students were on campus to start the fall semester, and 2,600 remain. This comes even with most classes having converted to online after Thanksgiving.
Welch said he’s hopeful that another federal stimulus package will help the schools and students. Chancellor Damphousse said school officials spent around $2 million at A-State to prepare for students return to campus during the fall semester, with more needs to be addressed for the spring semester.
The board also approved A-State’s “Discover 2025” strategic plan for 2020-2025, a plan that features five statements to cover:
- Student success
- Teaching and learning
- Research and creative activities
- Community engagement
- Campus climate
“We’ve taken to heart the feedback we received and started making changes to fulfill parts of our specific objectives,” Damphousse said. “I’m excited to see how each college and division at Arkansas State will take these five pillars and translate them into goals and objectives at their level.”
Trustees also reportedly agreed to refund and reissue $12.27 million in housing revenue bonds for the campus.
This allows the campus to save an estimated $1.9 million over the bonds’ lifetime and at least $125,000 annually in debt service expense.
The board also approved A-State to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in occupational environmental safety and health.
